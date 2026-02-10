ICE arrests in Florida nearly triple under Trump administration

ICE arrests in Florida almost tripled during the first 10 months of the Trump administration, according to ICE arrest data that WPTV obtained from a nonprofit.

The data reveals a dramatic increase from around 7,400 arrests during 2024 to more than 20,629 arrests during the first ten months of the trump administration. This jump comes after the Trump Administration has changed various policies to increase the amount of deportations in the country, aided by Republican Governors and State Legislators.

ICE arrests nearly triple in Florida as local businesses see decline

Around 31% of people ICE arrested during 2025 had criminal convictions, according to a data analysis by WPTV. The data also shows that around 43% of people had criminal charges pending against them, while about $22 had only immigration violations.

Maraina Blanco, who is the Director of Operations from the Guatemalan-Maya Center, said their nonprofit has seen these types of law enforcement entities target work trucks stereotypically employing undocumented migrants, like landscapers. She said she wants to know more about what the agency considers a criminal charge after seeing various people detained for traffic violations.

“I think there’s no objection to going after the criminals who are violent in this community,” Blanco said. “…I would certainly want to see what those criminal convictions look like because if that criminal conviction is also in relation to a traffic infraction, then you tell me if the consequence is fitting the crime.”

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/27578314/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

Blanco was part of a group of people, including Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-West Palm Beach) and School Board Member Virginia Savietto, calling for various reforms to ICE at the Federal Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Monday. Savietto said she blames changes in immigration enforcement for costing the district $45 Million after 6,000 kids left the district. She said teachers, students and caseworkers are feeling more stressed over deportation fears.

“It’s just awful,” Savietto said. “So I’m asking, I’m begging, we need reform. But we need to not terrorize students. They need to learn.”

She also said students were being bullied because they were Hispanic at school, because of the increased enforcement in Palm Beach County, which has seen more arrests from deputized deputies than anywhere else in Florida over the last six months.

Eddie Schmidt, who owns a restaurant in West Palm Beach called Table 26, said he’s noticed it’s become more difficult to find employees as immigration policies become harsher. He said he’s noticed fewer people are coming from the door.

“They're in fear,” Schmidt said. “I feel as if they are hiding in backways to go to the stores, their community, church, and school. This is not what we're about.”

He said one example is the arrest and detainment of Jose Gonzalez, who was detained for 12 days at Alligator Alcatraz. The Palm Beach restaurant manager’s family said he didn’t have a criminal history and had a work permit to work in the country. He said he was picked up during a traffic stop on the I-95.

The data WPTV analyzed on ICE’s arrests doesn’t show any arrests from traffic stops. But it does show an 150% increase in arrests from the 287 (G) program, which allows state and local law enforcement to enforce immigration law.

According to WPTV’s previous reporting, no other state or local law enforcement agency has used the program more than the group overseeing Highway Patrol: The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The data shows the biggest jump in arrests came from locating suspected undocumented migrants, a 281% increase compared to 2024.

ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

