'I jumped on its back': Florida woman fights off alligator to save dog

TAMPA, Fla. — You could say a Florida woman has now rescued her dog twice — first through adoption and then from an alligator's grip.

Kimberly Spencer was walking her dog near a pond when the alligator attacked.

She found herself engaged in a terrifying fight between a 9-year-old dog named Kona and an alligator lurking just feet away from her home.

"All of a sudden I heard something and I looked over and I saw like the eyes in the water and I saw it turn right away," Spencer said. "It was coming at us. It was like 10 feet in, but 10 feet away from the bank."

The gator lunged from the water, clamping down on the dog's side and dragging her in.

"I guess it turned its body like right away with her whole front portion, including under her arm, because her right arm was in its mouth," Spencer said. "So, I jumped on its back and was trying to pry its jaws open."

Spencer said she didn't think twice before jumping in and pulling Kona from the gator's grip.

Alligator guide Phil Walters said it was a brave but risky move.

"(You) might be successful, but there's also been people killed doing that, especially with an extremely large alligator. Do not be aloof," Walters said. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not walk your dogs or pets near water."

Kona survived with deep bite wounds, and Spencer ended up with stitches, but she said it was all worth it.

"I would do it all over again, I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I let her be taken away," Spencer said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator was about 6 feet long. An alligator trapper removed it from the area.