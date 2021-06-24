Watch
Hunt for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Daytona Beach

26-year-old officer in critical condition
Daytona Beach Police Department via CNN Newsource
Authorities are looking for Othal Wallace after a police officer was shot in the head Wednesday in Daytona Beach.
Othal Wallace, suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 13:52:53-04

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

The officer's name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."

A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.

