Hillsborough County lightning strike causes apartment fire, displaces dozens

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials say that a lightning strike caused a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Riverview, displacing between 75 and 100 people.

Around 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Allegro Palm Apartments located at 5501 Legacy Crescent Place.

Photos from the scene show dozens of residents outside of the apartment building as flames visibly penetrated the roof of the building.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from U.S. 301.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control just before 9 p.m.

Fire officials say that two buildings caught fire.

The Red Cross is currently on scene assisting displaced families with food, shelter and clothing.