Here are the new laws beginning July 1, 2024, in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Loosened child labor laws, religious chaplains in public schools and bad news for Florida bears— that's just a few of the new laws coming online Monday.
According to legislative records, there are at least 182 new laws set to take effect. Here are a few highlights:
Get ready to work — though scaled back from its original pitch. Florida's new child labor law takes effect Monday. On holidays and Sundays, 16 and 17-year-olds can work longer hours. Restrictions are relaxed even further for virtual and homeschooled students.
Critics worry about safety and education slipping, while supporters, like Florida 16-year-old Jackson Lowe, told us it meant more experience and money.
"It would just give me a lot more opportunity and proof to my bosses that I can do stuff," Lowe said. "And there are a lot of restrictions that I can't do at my job."
CS/CS/HB 433: Employment Regulations
Thirsty for more? That new law giving the state control of heat breaks for workers takes effect. Though Florida has no policy on the books, the law prevents cities and counties from creating their own, wiping out a water and rest requirement that was underway in Miami-Dade County.
It was something the governor felt was too extreme when we asked about it last April.
"I don't think it was an issue in any other part of the state," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "They were pursuing something that was going to cause a lot of problems down there."
Florida will also get volunteer chaplains to counsel students at public and charter schools. The chaplains would have to disclose their religion, and services, plus pass a background check. Students have to get permission from their parents.
Backers have said they're adding support options for kids. Critics, like Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, told us the line between church and state was blurring.
"I think so," said Jones in April. "I don't know, but I know they will have a lawsuit waiting from some of these groups if they did do that."
The Satanic Temple, which has tax-exempt church status, said it "looks forward" to participating. TST is actually more of a civil rights advocacy group that's focused on making a point about what it sees as religious intrusions into American politics. The members don't worship Satan despite embracing the symbol as a rebellious icon.
CS/HB 919: Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising
HB 919 requires political ads with AI-made images, video or audio showing something that didn't happen — have a disclaimer noting as much. The acknowledgment has to be a certain size and length, plus there are penalties for violators. Those violations include civil fines, even a first-degree misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.
Finally, what some have dubbed the "Stand Your Ground Against Bears" law will begin July 1. It clears a legal pathway for someone to use deadly force against a bear if they, their pet or property are at risk. People cannot deliberately put themselves in harm's way and any use of force needs to be reported to FWC within 24 hours.
Supporters have said it’s all about safety. State Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, was among those backing the bill during the legislative session.
"Last year alone, Franklin County fielded 1,000 calls related to bear-related issues," Simon said. "It's truly a pervasive problem in this district."
However, critics like Katrina Shadix from the conservation group Bear Warriors United were skeptical and even fearful of the change. She has argued the law's language is overly broad and is pushing for stricter measures to secure trash, which often attracts bears.
"This will exacerbate their extinction," Shadix said. "It's already bad now with the loss of habitat. We already have bear poaching rings in Florida."
Shadix and others told us earlier this year that they were prepared to pursue legal action, claiming that the proposed law encroaches upon the jurisdiction of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and violates the state constitution.
Finally, a couple of other new laws: those 7 and older are forbidden from purposefully releasing lighter-than-air balloons under threat of a littering offense. Plus, after years of pushing lawmakers, the abuse victims from the Dozier School for Boys are getting compensation from the state.
If you're still curious about the more than 150 other new laws coming online, here's the full list:
|NUMBER
|TITLE
|HB 21
|Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program
|HB 23
|Pub. Rec./Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program
|SB 46
|Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence Program
|HB 49
|Employment
|HB 59
|Provision Of Homeowners' Association Rules and Covenants
|HB 73
|Supported Decisionmaking Authority
|HB 85
|Pub. Rec./New State Banks and New State Trust Companies
|HB 87
|Taking of Bears
|HB 103
|Pub. Rec./County and City Attorneys
|HB 113
|Tax Collections and Sales
|HB 117
|Disclosure of Grand Jury Testimony
|HB 141
|Economic Development
|HB 149
|Continuing Contracts
|HB 151
|Florida Retirement System
|SB 158
|Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
|HB 159
|HIV Infection Prevention Drugs
|SB 168
|Congenital Cytomegalovirus Screenings
|HB 179
|Towing and Storage
|SB 186
|Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases Policy Committee
|HB 187
|Antisemitism
|HB 197
|Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy
|HB 201
|Emergency Refills of Insulin and Insulin-related Supplies or Equipment
|HB 215
|Risk Retention Groups
|HB 217
|College Campus Facilities in Areas of Critical State Concern
|HB 241
|Coverage for Skin Cancer Screenings
|HB 271
|Motor Vehicle Parking on Private Property
|HB 275
|Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure
|SB 276
|Review of Advisory Bodies
|HB 287
|Transportation
|HB 303
|Rabies Vaccinations
|SB 304
|Household Moving Services
|HB 305
|Offenses Involving Children
|HB 321
|Release of Balloons
|SB 330
|Behavioral Health Teaching Hospitals
|HB 353
|Alternative Headquarters for District Court Judges
|HB 357
|Special Observances
|SB 364
|Public Service Commission Rules
|SB 366
|Civil Penalties Under the Gas Safety Law of 1967
|HB 377
|License or Permit to Operate a Vehicle for Hire
|HB 379
|Pub. Rec./Financial Information Regarding Competitive Bidding
|SB 382
|Continuing Education Requirements
|HB 385
|Safe Exchange of Minor Children
|HB 389
|Transportation Facility Designations
|HB 405
|Regulation of Commercial Motor Vehicles
|HB 415
|Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website
|HB 429
|Real Property
|HB 433
|Employment Regulations
|HB 437
|Anchoring Limitation Areas
|HB 461
|Excusal from Jury Service
|HB 463
|Lights Displayed on Fire Department Vehicles
|HB 481
|Building Construction Regulations and System Warranties
|HB 487
|Lost and Abandoned Property
|HB 521
|Equitable Distribution of Marital Assets and Liabilities
|SB 522
|Tallahassee Community College
|HB 523
|Florida Seal of Fine Arts Program
|HB 535
|Low-voltage Alarm System Projects
|HB 537
|Student Achievement
|SB 544
|Swimming Lesson Voucher Program
|SB 564
|Young Adult Aftercare Services
|HB 583
|Individual Wine Containers
|HB 591
|Hot Car Death Prevention
|SB 592
|Historical Preservation Programs
|HB 601
|Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers
|HB 613
|Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies
|HB 619
|Sovereign Immunity for Professional Firms
|HB 621
|Property Rights
|HB 623
|Builder Warranties
|SB 644
|Rural Emergency Hospitals
|SB 674
|United States-produced Iron and Steel in Public Works Projects
|SB 678
|Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program
|SB 692
|Public Records/Florida Gaming Control Commission
|HB 705
|Public Works Projects
|HB 707
|State University Unexpended Funds
|HB 709
|In-store Servicing of Alcoholic Beverages
|HB 725
|Veterans' Long-term Care Facilities Admissions
|HB 761
|Interpersonal Violence Injunction Petitions
|HB 775
|Surrendered Infants
|HB 781
|Unsolicited Proposals for Public-private Partnerships
|SB 804
|Gaming Licenses and Permits
|HB 813
|Certified Public Accountants
|SB 818
|Military Leave
|SB 832
|Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
|HB 849
|Veterinary Practices
|HB 855
|Dental Services
|HB 865
|Youth Athletic Activities
|HB 883
|Short-acting Bronchodilator Use in Public and Private Schools
|HB 885
|Coverage for Biomarker Testing
|HB 917
|Career and Technical Education
|HB 919
|Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising
|HB 931
|School Chaplains
|HB 935
|Home Health Care Services
|HB 937
|Purple Alert
|SB 938
|Dentistry
|HB 939
|Consumer Protection
|SB 958
|Local Government Employees
|SB 968
|Spaceport Territory
|HB 975
|Background Screenings and Certifications
|HB 983
|Pub. Rec./Clerks of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerks, and Clerk Personnel
|SB 984
|Judgment Liens
|SB 998
|Sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas
|HB 1021
|Community Associations
|HB 1029
|My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program
|HB 1031
|Debt Relief Services
|HB 1065
|Substance Abuse Treatment
|HB 1083
|Permanency for Children
|SB 1084
|Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
|SB 1090
|Unauthorized Sale of Alcoholic Beverages
|HB 1109
|Security for Jewish Day Schools and Preschools
|HB 1113
|Use of Lights and Sirens on Emergency Vehicles
|HB 1131
|Online Sting Operations Grant Program
|HB 1133
|Violations Against Vulnerable Road Users
|SB 1136
|Regulation of Water Resources
|SB 1142
|Occupational Licensing
|HB 1161
|Verification of Eligibility for Homestead Exemption
|HB 1181
|Juvenile Justice
|SB 1198
|Corporate Actions
|HB 1203
|Homeowners' Associations
|SB 1224
|Protection of Children and Victims of Crime
|HB 1227
|Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day
|HB 1259
|Providers of Cardiovascular Services
|SB 1264
|History of Communism
|HB 1267
|Economic Self-sufficiency
|HB 1285
|Education
|SB 1286
|Return of Weapons and Arms Following an Arrest
|HB 1291
|Educator Preparation Programs
|HB 1301
|Department of Transportation
|HB 1317
|Patriotic Organizations
|HB 1329
|Veterans
|HB 1331
|Commodities Produced by Forced Labor
|HB 1335
|Department of Business and Professional Regulation
|HB 1337
|Department of Corrections
|SB 1350
|Salvage
|HB 1361
|Education
|HB 1363
|Traffic Enforcement
|HB 1403
|School Choice
|SB 1420
|Department of Commerce
|HB 1425
|Juvenile Justice
|HB 1451
|Identification Documents
|SB 1456
|Counties Designated as Areas of Critical State Concern
|HB 1473
|School Safety
|HB 1503
|Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
|HB 1509
|Pub. Rec./School Guardians
|SB 1512
|Controlled Substances
|SB 1532
|Mitigation
|HB 1555
|Cybersecurity
|HB 1557
|Department of Environmental Protection
|HB 1565
|Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative
|HB 1567
|Qualifications for County Emergency Management Directors
|HB 1569
|Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations
|HB 1571
|Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Monroe County
|SB 1582
|Department of Health
|HB 1589
|Driving Without a Valid Driver License
|HB 1611
|Insurance
|SB 1616
|Electronic Access to Official Records
|HB 1645
|Energy Resources
|HB 1653
|Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death
|SB 1680
|Advanced Technology
|SB 1688
|Career-themed Courses
|SB 1704
|Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments
|SB 1720
|Marine Encroachment on Military Operations
|SB 1758
|Individuals with Disabilities
|SB 1764
|Car Racing Penalties
|SB 2518
|Health and Human Services
|HB 5001
|General Appropriations Act
|HB 5003
|Implementing the 2024-2025 General Appropriations Act
|HB 5005
|Collective Bargaining
|HB 5101
|Education
|HB 5201
|Trust Funds/Federal Law Enforcement Trust Fund/FGCC
|HB 5203
|Property Seized by the Florida Gaming Control Commission
|HB 5401
|Judges
|SB 7002
|Deregulation of Public Schools
|SB 7004
|Education
|HB 7011
|Inactive Special Districts
|HB 7013
|Special Districts
|HB 7021
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse
|SB 7028
|My Safe Florida Home Program
|SB 7032
|Education
|HB 7063
|Anti-human Trafficking
|SB 7072
|Cancer Funding
|HB 7073
|Taxation
|SB 7078
|Public Records and Meetings/Cancer Research Grant Applications
|HB 7089
|Transparency in Health and Human Services