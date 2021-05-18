Watch
'Hangry' alligator chases people through Wendy's parking lot in southwest Florida

Deputies, state wildlife trapper help wrangle 6-foot gator
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies and a state wildlife trapper help to catch a 6-foot alligator that was chasing pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot.
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 18, 2021
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A "hangry" alligator was captured in southwest Florida after chasing people through a Wendy's parking lot, deputies said.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Wendy's on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Monday afternoon after the 6-foot gator was spotted harassing unsuspecting customers -- and maybe even scaring some away.

"He may have just been 'hangry' for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare," according to a tweet on the Lee County Sheriff's Office official Twitter page.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District joked in a tweet that the gator was causing "a slightly delayed response time."

Deputies, with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, helped wrangle the gator, which was relocated to a farm in LaBelle, WBBH reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
