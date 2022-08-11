Watch Now
Gun-toting federal agent fatally shot by deputies in Key Largo, sheriff says

Lane Caviness, 48, told deputies he was 'ready for battle,' Sheriff Rick Ramsay says
Deputies in Key Largo say they have killed an off-duty federal agent who pointed a rifle at them.
Key Largo residence where federal agent fatally shot by deputies, Aug. 10, 2022
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:39:25-04

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A gun-toting federal agent was shot and killed by Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lane Caviness, 48, was intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 rifle when he was fatally wounded by deputies at a gated community in Key Largo, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Ramsay told WPLG that Caviness warned deputies he was armed and "ready for battle."

"Two minutes later, he came back out the sliding-glass door onto the porch with an AR-15," Ramsay said.

After Caviness pointed the gun at deputies, they "had no other choice" than to shoot Caviness, Ramsay said.

Monroe County sheriff's vehicle at scene of deputy-involved shooting in Key Largo, Aug. 10, 2022
Sheriff Rick Ramsay says his deputies "had no other choice" than to shoot Lane Caviness, who pointed an AR-15 rifle at them, Aug. 10, 2022, in Key Largo, Fla.

Caviness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt identified the gunman as Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer. WPLG reported that Caviness worked as a flight deck officer for the Transportation Security Administration.

