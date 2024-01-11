Grandmother, girl trapped in car saved by Flagler County deputies, firefighters

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County sheriff's deputies and firefighters worked quickly to rescue a grandmother and her grandchild from a partially submerged car.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded last Friday after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

When deputies arrived, they found a dazed and bleeding man — the baby's grandfather — outside of the car with a woman and baby girl still inside.

"They immediately sprang into action," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "You could hear the concern in their voice as they're working, two deputies, together."

Investigators said the child was alert and conscious, still in her car seat.

"Hey, boss. How about you step out? I'll step and get the baby out for you and hand you the baby," one first responder said to another.

And that's exactly what they did.

"There's the baby, come on," a deputy said.

The baby girl was turned over to firefighters and paramedics for evaluation and treatment.

Deputies then worked as a team with firefighters to rescue her grandmother from the vehicle.

Minutes later, first responders got her.