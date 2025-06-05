Governor DeSantis to speak at Annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday to speak at the 81st Annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters (FPF).

The FPF is part of the International Association of Fire Fighters and was formed in 1944.

With over 150 local affiliates and a membership of approximately 29,000 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, the FPF is made up of over 200 departments within the state of Florida.

WPTV will be attending the event to report on DeSantis' remarks scheduled at 9:45 a.m.