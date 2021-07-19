Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates Florida Wildlife Corridor Act passage at Disney Wilderness Preserve

POINCIANA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Nature Conservancy's Disney Wilderness Preserve Monday morning.

The governor was there to celebrate the passing of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act into law. The act provides $400 million in funding to create a corridor that connects diverse habitats for Florida’s wildlife.

The Florida legislature passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, with bipartisan unanimous support. The bill passed the State Senate 40-0 and the House with a vote of 115-0.

The act includes numerous provisions including securing access to habitats for wide ranging wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther, and preventing the fragmentation of critical lands.

It also protects the headwaters of major watersheds including the Everglades and St. Johns River, helps to sustain working farms, lands and forests, and preserves lands and waters to protect coastal estuaries.