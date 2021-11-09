$481 million awarded to over 100 projects to improve water quality in Florida

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will be awarding grants for a total $481 million to over 100 projects to improve water quality and reduce nutrients in Florida's waterways.

The governor was joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Science Officer Mark Rains for the announcement at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Tuesday morning.

DeSantis said $394 million will go to waste water programs for improvements including septic to sewer projects, $67 million for projects to improve water quality and $20 million for a small community waste water program.

"This is what Florida's quality of life is all about," DeSantis said. "This is what our economy runs on."

DeSantis also brought his daughter to the presentation to see the mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

