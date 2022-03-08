Watch
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law making strawberry shortcake official state dessert

Ceremonial signing takes place at Florida Strawberry Festival
Executive Office of the Governor, State of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a cup of strawberry shortcake while displaying a signed copy of the law designating the sweet treat as the official dessert of the state of Florida, March 7, 2022, at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 08, 2022
PLANT CITY, Fla. — It's official.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill designating strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert into law Monday afternoon during an appearance at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

"Signing this bill at the Strawberry Festival is one way that we are supporting our Florida strawberry farmers and is a tribute to the more than 10,000 acres of strawberries that are grown in the greater Plant City area," DeSantis said.

The governor's office said in a news release that Florida strawberry farmers produce 75% of the winter strawberry crop in the U.S.

Strawberry shortcake will be recognized as the state's official dessert effective July 1.

