TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a team of medical professionals for a roundtable discussion about public health Thursday morning in Tallahassee.

Dr. Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff were in attendance.

WATCH HEALTH ROUNDTABLE:

Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts roundtable discussion on public health

The governor said the state is seeing "pretty good demand" for the vaccine among the 60 to 64 population, admitting that it has "not been overwhelming."

"We are gonna get down into the younger age groups. But first things first, we're gonna do the seniors," DeSantis said. "I will move it down to 55 this month, and that announcement will come very soon."

Atlas was the most notable panelist at Thursday's roundtable, having served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic.

During a public forum to discuss the reopening of schools in Florida, Atlas said the U.S. was the "only country of our peer nations in the western world who are this hysterical about opening schools."

It was during that same conversation that Atlas said the "goal of policy is absolutely not to stop all spread of COVID-19 to asymptomatic or very low-risk individuals."

"That's not the goal," he said. "The goal is to protect the vulnerable."