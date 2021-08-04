Gov. Ron DeSantis hosting roundtable with hospital CEOs as Florida breaks hospitalization record again

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a roundtable discussion with hospital CEOs as Florida hit another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 12,408 inpatient beds are in use for COVID-19 patients in Florida.

That total represents 22.56% of total inpatient beds. These numbers are based on 232 hospitals reporting.

The previous record was set on Tuesday when 11,515 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. The record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations has been broken every day since Sunday.

Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

Florida is not shutting down and COVID-19 "hospital admissions have slowed," Gov. Ron DeSantis emphatically declared on Tuesday, despite yet another day of record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis will be joined by AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Tampa General CEO John Couris, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya, North Broward Hospital District CEO Shane Strum, UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez, Orlando Health CEO David Strong and Orlando Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ralls.

The roundtable will be at 10 a.m. and you can watch it live in this article and on our Facebook page.

