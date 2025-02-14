Gov. Ron DeSantis, GOP leaders call truce but tensions loom over March legislation session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After weeks of fierce political infighting, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida's GOP-controlled legislature signed off on immigration reform bills, bringing an end — at least for now — to their heated battle.

While the two sides are now downplaying the conflict as a mere disagreement, some insiders warn this strained truce may have lasting consequences when the legislature reconvenes for the regular March session.

Tension looms as Florida's regular legislation session near

Call it a "Kumbaya" moment, an armistice, or a love fest — Thursday's bill signing sometimes felt less like a celebration and more like a cessation of hostilities. The weeks leading up to the event were marked by bitter public clashes over whose immigration legislation was best, with DeSantis and the legislature lobbing sharp criticisms at one another.

During a talk show appearance last month, DeSantis was blunt about the conflict.

"The legislative leaders, they just want the window dressing," he said. "They just want to say they’re doing this."

Meanwhile, local news was awash with reports of legislative frustration, with House Speaker Rep. Danny Perez, R-Miami, telling us last month, "No, I didn't expect this. No, I didn't expect this. I thought we were going to be able to collaborate with the governor's office, but it doesn’t seem as of right now that that’s a possibility."

The animosity wasn't confined to TV screens. Online platforms were abuzz with DeSantis’ staff and lawmakers attacking each other. The resulting friction even led to death threats for some officials.

Sen. President Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, likened the conflict to sibling rivalry.

"I suspect everybody in here has a sibling," said Albritton on Thursday. "You know, sometimes siblings squabble. It happens that way. That's how families work."

But despite the bruising public disputes, the governor, Perez and Albritton insist the fight is over. They portray it as a healthy disagreement — one that will ultimately benefit the state's democracy. With the immigration battle behind them, they say they’re looking ahead to a productive session, free from logjams.

"I can tell you, that's not on my part," said DeSantis. "You know what we’re doing here? When you get sent to the office, you know this is business, it's not personal. I don’t take this stuff personally."

His allies agree.

"I've personally had conversations with the [Senate] President. He knows we've got to move on," Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said. "We've got a session we've got to deliver for the people of Florida."

However, there are other Republicans still seething over the way the conflict was handled. State Sen. Randy Fine, R-Melbourne, who plans to leave the legislature at the end of March to run for Congress, called the special session unnecessary.

He believed that the issue could have been addressed during the regular legislative session, warning of the long-term damage done by the rush.

"This never should have been done through a special session,” said Fine this week. "There are lots of people who have lots of ideas. That's why we meet for 60 days every year. That's why we have committee weeks… We would have ended up in the same place—but because of bad decisions at the beginning, we had to go through all this trauma, and it will have long-standing effects in this building."

Some South Florida Republicans are also unconvinced the conflict is truly over.

Rep. Juan C. Porras, R-Miami referred to the situation as "a temporary ceasefire to say the least."

“I hope to see some collaboration with the governor despite some of the drama that's been going on — but I do think this isn't the last you’ll see," Porras said.

That sentiment was echoed by House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, who believed the rift between the governor and legislative leaders is still affecting the legislative process.

"Yeah, you know—the energy still seems a bit fraught," she said. "I still think there is tension between legislative leaders and the governor. We’re certainly very behind on bills and appropriations projects—all of this costs time, which means it costs taxpayer dollars, and we’re not attending to priorities. So I’m concerned about the friction that may come in the days ahead."

The 2025 legislative session officially begins on March 4, and several points of contention are already emerging.

DeSantis is pushing for major condo reforms, but Perez has expressed caution.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' proposal for open carry legislation faces resistance from Albritton, who has expressed concerns on behalf of law enforcement. And, as always, the state's budget remains a flashpoint: DeSantis is calling for a budget of $115.6 billion, while Perez has suggested the need for significant cuts.

With more than 700 bills already filed for the upcoming session, the stage is set for more clashes between the Governor and the legislature. Whether they can resolve their differences without the same public fallout remains to be seen. If the discord continues, Florida's 2025 legislative session could be marked by gridlock—a sharp departure from the past six years of relatively smooth governance. The outcome will depend largely on how well the big three—DeSantis, Perez and Albritton—can manage their truce.