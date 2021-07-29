Gov. Ron DeSantis designates $250 million in relief funds for Florida ports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's providing $250 million in funding for Florida's struggling ports, including more than $4 million for the Port of Palm Beach and in excess of $800,000 for the Port of Fort Pierce.

DeSantis announced the additional funding in an effort to assist the state's ports recover from a loss of revenue in 2020, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and to invest in infrastructure.

"Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole," DeSantis said. "From the cruise industry to cargo to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come."

According to the governor's office, Florida ports have an economic impact of $117.6 billion and support about 900,000 jobs.

The money earmarked for the ports is a mix of federal and state COVID-19 relief funds.

PORT DISBURSEMENTS

PORT AMOUNT Port Canaveral $72,205,076 PortMiami $66,901,040 Port Everglades $58,260,881 Port Tampa Bay $20,120,889 Jacksonville Port Authority $13,716,224 Port of Key West $5,018,855 Port Manatee $4,885,564 Port of Palm Beach $4,050,839 Port of Fernandina $806,772 Port of Fort Pierce $806,772 Port of Panama City $806,772 Port of Pensacola $806,772 Port of St. Joe $806,772 Port of St. Pete $806,772 TOTAL $250,000,000

Port Canaveral is tapped to receive more than $72 million of the total funds -- the largest sum allotted to an individual Florida port.

South Florida's three ports combined are set to receive more than $129 million of the total funds.

PortMiami will receive more than $66 million -- the second-most in the state -- while Broward County's Port Everglades will fetch the third-most with more than $58 million.

The Port of Palm Beach will receive more than $4 million.

WPTV Grand Classica cruise ship docked at the Port of Palm Beach

DeSantis also set aside more than $800,000 for the smaller ports, including the Port of Fort Pierce.

As cruise lines begin to resume operations, many continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, which are at odds with DeSantis' executive order forbidding vaccine passports as a condition for travel.

The state recently won a legal battle with the CDC challenging its authority over the cruise industry.