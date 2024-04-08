Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill boosting penalties for fentanyl exposure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Sunshine State’s first family was in Central Florida on Monday they say to back law enforcement and fight fentanyl poisoning.



In Sanford, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took several steps to combat opioid addiction. He announced the expansion of an opioid recovery program, CORE, from 12 to 29 counties. He also signed into law higher penalties for adults who "recklessly" expose first responders to fentanyl, causing overdose or injury. Those convicted face a second-degree felony.



"If an officer says, ‘Do you have drugs in your possession?’ and you lie and the officer ends up getting exposed and harmed — we’re going to throw the book at you," DeSantis said at a news conference.



The bill got through the legislature with a lot of support. However, a few who voted down on SB 718 questioned whether it was written too vaguely.



"How do you prove what ‘direct toxicity’ is if there is no requirement for there to be a test to show there is a direct nexus between the exposure of fentanyl and whatever effect someone may have?” Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, asked last month. The Democrat believed the legislation was well-intentioned but felt it needed more specificity.

In addition to the heightened penalties, the new law better shields those seeking help during an overdose from prosecution. The individual would have to be asking in “good faith” for either themselves or someone they know.



Its provisions are set to take effect in October of this year.



The second new law getting DeSantis’ signature was SB 66. It designates June 6 as Revive Awareness Day. Under the policy, Florida’s Department of Health is directed to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid overdose and the safe use of life-saving opioid treatments like naloxone.



Officials in the governor's office said to expect the signing of more "tough on crime" legislation later this week.

Meanwhile, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis spent Monday morning a few miles away at a tactical training facility in Sanford. Decision Tactical allows law enforcement to hone skills and the public to get a first-hand look at the split-second decisions officers face in the field through simulated experiences. Operators demonstrated real-world situations like an active shooter and hostage situation.



“Boy — you really get an understanding of the critical decisions they have to make in a heartbeat that could be life or death," DeSantis said after the walk-through, "and understanding that they are literally putting their lives on the line to protect these communities.”

She also met with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Community Foundation and families of fallen officers with the nonprofit Central Florida Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. She provided two HOPE Florida checks from donors worth $20,000 each.

