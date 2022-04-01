Watch
Girl, 5, killed as Florida police chase suspected kidnapper

Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 01, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl died when the car she was riding in crashed into a pond off of Interstate 95 during the high speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect.

Police received word that the child had been taken about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say an officer on the way to the scene spotted the suspect's vehicle at a red light.

The driver sped off, leading police on a 30-mile chase with speeds reaching 90 mph.

The female suspect drove into a pond as she exited the highway.

Police apprehended her, but the child was found later at the bottom of the pond.

