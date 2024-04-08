Georgia woman, 22, 'directed by God' arrested after 2 people shot on Interstate 10 in Florida, troopers say

BONIFAY, Fla. — A Georgia woman was arrested Monday after troopers said she shot two people who were driving on Interstate 10 in the Florida panhandle.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an active shooter in Holmes County, located about 100 miles northeast of Pensacola.

The suspect, identified as Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, had reportedly checked out of a local hotel, recently telling staff she was going on a shooting spree that was directed by "God" in relation to the solar eclipse.

The FHP said Celestine was driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates, entering I-10 at the 112-mile marker and traveling westbound.

Within 5 miles of entering the interstate, troopers said Celestine fired multiple shots into another vehicle that was traveling along the interstate, striking the passing car multiple times.

The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet.

Despite his injuries, the FHP said the driver was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect.

Continuing westbound on I-10, troopers said Celestine shot at another vehicle near the 107-mile marker, hitting a driver in the neck. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was receiving treatment Monday afternoon.

Troopers located the suspect near the 96-mile marker and were able to stop here vehicle. After the suspect was taken into custody, troopers said they recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun inside her Challenger.

Celestine was taken into custody and being held at the Holmes County jail.

She faces the following charges:



Attempted murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Improper discharge of firearm

The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the case.