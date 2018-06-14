Gator reorganizes patio furniture at the home of a Florida couple

BRADENTON, Fla.--- Mary Charbonneau woke up Sunday morning to find her patio furniture piled against her front door.

"So I asked my husband: 'Hey, why is the furniture in front of the door?' I thought well maybe when he was mowing the yard he had moved it," she said.

So he pulled up their security camera footage on his iPad and find out a person wasn't to blame.

"He said: 'Oh, Mary you're gonna wanna see this,' " she recalled.

By day, a gator...by night, a redecorator.

They estimated the alligator was five or six feet in length.

At 1:40 in the morning the Charbonneaus were surprised the noise didn't wake them, or their dog.

"He got tangled up in all this furniture, it's heavy furniture and he dragged it to the front door," Mike Charbonneau said.

He's thankful their family is safe. "We've seen gators in the neighborhoods in the ponds and stuff, and nothing coming up in people yards so this is a first for us."

"We're glad we didn't open the door for him at 1:40 in the morning so," Mary said.