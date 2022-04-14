Gabby Petito's family to get jury trial against Brian Laundrie's parents

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The family of Gabby Petito will get a jury trial in their suit against the parents of Brian Laundrie.

Documents filed in Sarasota County this week show a civil jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 14, 2023. A preliminary hearing has been set for May.

The suit filed in March alleges the Laundrie family withheld information from police that would have helped the Petitos in the search for their daughter. Their suit also claims the Laundries helped Brian avoid police, and in doing so, inflicted intentional emotional stress.

In August, Petito's family said they last spoke to their daughter on Aug. 25, who was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his family's home in Florida without Petito.

After Petito's family filed a missing person report on Sept. 11, Laundrie chose not to speak with authorities.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forrest on Sept. 19.

On Oct. 20, Laundrie's skeletal remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a press release, the FBI said that a review of the notebook found near the body of Brian Laundrie on Oct. 20, 2021, in a Florida park "revealed written statements made by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death."

The Laundries filed a motion to throw the case out, but a judge ruled in favor of the Petito family.