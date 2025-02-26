FWC seeking public input on potential statewide black bear hunt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on regulated black bear hunting options across the state.

In December 2024, the FWC's Bear Management Program gave commissioners a five-year update on the plan since its implementation in 2019. The commissioners then directed FWC staff to propose options for a potential bear hunt.

A virtual public meeting will be held on March 13 at 6 p.m., comments can also be emailed to BearComments@MyFWC.com.

The last time FWC allowed black bear hunting was in the fall of 2015.

"The primary objectives of regulated hunting are to balance species population numbers with suitable habitat and to maintain a healthy population, as stated in the 2019 Bear Management Plan. Hunting provides people with recreational and economic benefits. A hunter can use the meat, pelt, fat, and other parts of any bear they harvest. Regulated hunting also generates funding for conservation," the FWC states on their website.