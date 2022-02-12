Watch
Fort Myers deputy charged in drug planting conspiracy

AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 10:40:55-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Lee County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges that he conspired to arrest an innocent person on drug charges in exchange for sexual favors and a trip to Paris.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Friday that Deputy Niko Irizarry had been fired and charged with falsifying an official document.

Investigators said Charles Custodio, 37, had a vendetta against the victim and promised Irizarry he would provide the trip and would arrange for the sex if he made the arrest.

Custodio then had a third man, Scott Snider, pose as a real estate agent and plant drugs in the person’s car.

Investigators say Irizarry then performed a traffic stop and arrested the victim on drug charges.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
