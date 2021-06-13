Florida's Turnpike is going cashless

The days of seeing toll booths along Florida's Turnpike in South Florida are now numbered.

The turnpike is now shifting to a cashless system.

An all-electronic tolling system will enable cashless toll collection through transponders or license plate readers and eliminates the need for a vehicle to stop to pay a toll.

The process has already begun to replace all of Florida's toll booths with these cashless toll systems.

Florida's Turnpike will rely on cameras, sensors, and other advanced equipment to collect tolls electronically from prepaid accounts like SunPass or through toll-by-plate.

Sensors at the tolling points determine the number of axles on each vehicle, which establishes the appropriate toll amounts.

It'll be a couple of years before all the toll booths along the Florida Turnpike will be removed and replaced.