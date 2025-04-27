Florida's state bird could be changed to American flamingo, with addition of a state songbird

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Senate bill is making its way through the legislature that could change Florida's state bird after almost a century.

Senate Bill 880, proposed by State Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) in Miami, replaces the state's current state bird, the northern mockingbird, with the American flamingo. It would also designate the Florida scrub-jay the official state songbird.

Florida's bird has been the northern mockingbird since 1927, and it is also designated as the state bird of Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

The American flamingo is not currently the official bird of any U.S. state.

The Florida scrub-jay would also be a unique addition, as it is the only bird species that lives exclusively in Florida. They are designated as a threatened species and are protected by the federal Endangered Species Act.

The bill has already passed unanimously by two committees, and upon final approval would go into effect July 1.

View the proposed bill below: