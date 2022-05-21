Watch
Florida's jobless rate falls to lowest level in 2 years

Posted at 2:49 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 14:51:58-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Florida's unemployment rate dipped to 3% last month, with all 10 industries tracked in the state showing year-over-year job growth.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate in Florida hasn't been this low since February 2020, the month before the new coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. The state's unemployment rate in April was down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago.

Monroe County, whose boundaries include the Florida Keys, had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 1.5%, followed by St. Johns County south of Jacksonville at 1.7%.

Putnam County, located east of Gainesville, had the state's highest unemployment rate at 3.6%.

Among industries, the largest year-over-year job growth was in leisure and hospitality, increasing by 14.3%.

Nationwide, the U.S. jobless rate in April was 3.6%.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
