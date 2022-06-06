Florida's governor announces $10 million for Urban Search and Rescue teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $10 million for Florida’s eight Urban Search and Rescue teams to ensure they're ready to respond to emergencies.

The money from this year's Freedom First Budget will be used to support operations and training exercises, the governor announced in Jacksonville.

"Our world-class Urban Search and Rescue Teams serve an important role in assisting state and local first responders during disasters," DeSantis said. "I am proud to be able to provide record state funding to Florida’s eight USAR teams which will better prepare Florida for the next disaster."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

The state's USAR teams played a major role in the rescue and recovery operations following last year's deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside.

They also conduct search and rescue missions in the wake of hurricanes and severe weather.