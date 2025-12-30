Florida's first black bear hunt in nearly a decade ends amid ongoing controversy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's first black bear hunt since 2015 ended Saturday, closing a three-week season that drew sharp criticism from animal advocacy groups despite assurances from state wildlife officials that the population can sustain limited hunting.

The hunt began Dec. 6 and concluded Dec. 28. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials say the hunt was carefully regulated and based on years of conservation and population data.

A total of 172 permits were issued through a lottery system. Each permit allowed the harvest of one black bear, setting the maximum number of bears that could be taken during the season, according to FWC.

"The Florida black bear population can sustain a hunt," said Paul Scharnine of the FWC.

But opponents argue the hunt could have long-term consequences for the state's bear population.

"This could have long-term detrimental effects on Florida black bears," said Katrina Shadix, executive director of Bear Warriors United.

Shadix said her organization worked throughout the season to stop or limit the hunt. She said dozens of bear advocates applied for permits through the lottery, with more than 40 receiving tags.

Bear Warriors United also offered hunters $2,000 in exchange for their permits, an effort aimed at preventing bears from being killed. Shadix said at least 37 people inquired about the proposal.

"I had to ask all of the hunters why they weren't going to kill a bear," Shadix said. "One simply wanted Christmas presents for his family."

Despite the hunt concluding, advocacy groups say the fight is not over. Shadix said her organization plans to push for more data on bear populations and prevent another hunt from taking place next year.

A lawsuit filed by Bear Warriors United against the FWC is scheduled to go to trial in August in Tallahassee. Shadix said the case will include depositions of FWC officials as the group seeks to block future hunts.

FWC officials say they are still compiling data on how many bears were harvested during the season. The agency has not yet released final numbers.

