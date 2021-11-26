Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020

As Floridians gather to share what they're thankful for, COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization numbers are down in our state compared to this time last year.

According to the CDC, the state-wide positivity rate was 7.1% daily last Thanksgiving, but this year it's at 2.5% weekly. Health officials have aimed to keep it below 5 percent.

Less Floridians are hospitalized with the coronavirus compared to last Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day 2020, 3,723 Floridians were hospitalized compared to 1,381 this year.

While no COVID-19 vaccine was available last year, now 5,318,838 Floridians have had at least one dose. That's 71.% of total population, 83.0% of adults, 81.2% of those 12 and older, 74.% of those 5 and older.

However in 2021 overall, Florida also saw many more COVID-19 deaths. In 2020, Florida reported 18,254 COVID-19 deaths with an average of 69 per day. In 2021, Florida has reported 42,893 more deaths with an average of 117 a day for a total of 61,147.

Florida ranks the third-highest in the nation for COVID-19 deaths behind Texas and California.

It also had the third-highest total number of COVID-19 cases — 3.6 million — again behind Texas and California.

Florida also is among the top 10 states in per capita death rates from COVID-19, at 284 deaths per 100,000 people. Its rate is higher than Texas and California.

