Florida woman surprised to find $1B in her bank account

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida woman woke up this weekend to nearly a billion dollars in her bank account.

Julia Yonkowski lives in the city of Largo.

On Saturday, she went to her local Chase bank to withdraw some cash from the ATM.

When she checked her balance, she was shocked to see $999,985,855.94 in her account.

Yonkowski then tried to withdraw the $20 she originally came for, but she was unable to access her own money in the account.

"When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said, 'We'll give you the $20, but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged,' and I said, 'Oh just forget it,'" Yonkowski said.

Yonkowski said she shared the account with her husband who recently passed away.

"I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified because it wasn't my money," she said.

She also tried to reach out to Chase bank but said she has not yet heard back.