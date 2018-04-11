Florida woman maced in face while working at McDonald's

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Southwest Florida woman was maced in her face while working at a McDonald's Saturday evening.

"My eyes were swollen, and I couldn't even open them for two days," victim 24-year-old victim Tatiana Green said.

The the victim said the suspect, Alisha Irons, 24, used to be her best friend.

"She sprayed it in my eyes. It burned so bad. I couldn't see," Green said.

Green said it started Thursday when Iron's cousin took her bank card. Green said she reported it to Fort Myers police. On Saturday, she said Irons showed up during her shift at McDonald's and used bear mace.

"Anything could have happened to me. I could have went blind. And it was so humiliating because I had to come out of my clothes, and I'm in my bra and panties, and I'm running around on fire," Green said.

"To be helpless, I started pouring water and soap on her to cool off and that's something no mother should have to go through," Green's mom, Crystal Hayes, said.

When initially asked for a comment, Irons referred me to a rap video of herself she posted on Facebook.

She also posted a message saying,"I don't regret anything ... The only thing I'll do different is mace the {expletive} when she clocked out, simple."

Irons was charged with battery but has posted bail and is out of jail. She lives next door to Green.

"I could hear her door shutting and it's terrifying because I don't know what else she's going to do to me," Green said.

Fort Myers police said a girl claiming to be related to Green was arrested after showing up to Irons' apartment and firing a gunshot in the air. When Scripps station WFTX asked Green about this, she said she was in the hospital at the time.

Irons also said she knows it was wrong of her to show up to Green's place of employment, but there's more to the story.

Green is filing a restraining order against Irons.