Florida 'will not comply' with new protections for transgender students in Title IX, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state "will not comply" with new changes to Title IX by the Biden administration, which offers added protections for transgender students.

In a post on X Thursday, DeSantis said "Florida rejects Joe Biden's attempt to rewrite Title IX. We will not comply, and we will fight back."

Florida’s response to Joe Biden trying to inject gender ideology into education, undermining opportunities for girls and women, violating parents' rights, and abusing his constitutional authority:



We will not comply. pic.twitter.com/12pnpOU68Z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2024

A new rule unveiled by the Biden administration on April 19 blocks blanket policies that would prevent transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The rule makes it "crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming and that respect their rights," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

"No one should face bullying or discrimination just because of who they are, who they love,” Cardona told reporters on April 19. "Sadly, this happens all too often."

The changes take effect in early August.

However, last August, the Florida Board of Education approved a rule that prohibits someone from willfully entering a restroom or changing area of the opposite sex, specifically in Florida’s colleges and universities.

"We are not gonna let Joe Biden try to inject men into women's activities," DeSantis said Thursday on X. "We are not gonna let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents. And we are not gonna let Joe Biden abuse his constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida."