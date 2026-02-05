'Florida will not be a playground': AG James Uthmeier announces task force to counter foreign threats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — During a stop in Palm Beach County on Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the creation of a specialized unit to investigate companies allegedly sharing consumer data with China, marking the first state-level task force of its kind in the nation.

The "Consumer Harm from International Nefarious Actors Prevention Unit," also known as the "China Prevention Unit," will focus on protecting Floridians' personal data and privacy from foreign adversaries, Uthmeier said during a press conference in West Palm Beach.

"We have grave concerns over the data privacy or lack thereof," Uthmeier said. "We will be investigating and hope to have some conclusions and legal finalities. Florida will not be a playground for our enemies to come in and do us harm."

The task force is already investigating companies accused of sharing consumer data overseas, including makers of medical devices Uthmeier said subpoenas have been issued to several China-based companies, including retail giant Shein, which reported more than $30 billion in sales in 2023.

Our office is taking action to protect Floridians’ personal information from the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign adversaries. pic.twitter.com/vEC0Bi3QZX — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) February 5, 2026

The unit will repurpose existing staff within the attorney general's office to work full-time on investigations targeting companies across all industries, with health care identified as a primary focus due to the sensitive nature of personal health data.

Over the past six months, Florida has launched investigations into multiple companies with alleged Chinese connections. These include Lorex, a security camera company suspected of funneling personal data and imagery to China, and Contec for allegedly routing sensitive patient monitoring data through Chinese servers.

The state has also investigated TP-Link for foreign-manufactured networking equipment and data security risks.

Recent enforcement actions resulted in recovering more than $23,000 stolen by a Chinese national from an active duty U.S. service member and seizing over $1.5 million in cryptocurrency stolen from a Floridian by a Chinese national.

Uthmeier said letters are being sent to health tech companies demanding proof they're following Florida data privacy laws, with subpoenas possible if companies fail to cooperate.

Ambassador Kelly Curry, an advisor with State Armor who joined the announcement, praised Florida's leadership in addressing what she called "the pacing threat for the United States."

"Today's announcement is the first in the country of its kind, where you have a dedicated unit to protect Floridians and the people who reside, work and do business in this state from this threat," Curry said.

Today, we sent a letter to Mindray North America demanding an audit and disclosure of the company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.



As part of our office’s proactive efforts to protect Floridians’ personal information, we will also be demanding audits from United Imaging,… pic.twitter.com/eB9cCOHRUf — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) February 5, 2026

Curry described Chinese-connected scams as part of a "$50 billion a year, global industry that is primarily run on a backbone of Chinese transnational criminal organizations that are connected to the Chinese Communist Party state."

The announcement comes as Florida continues broader efforts to counter foreign adversaries. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld Florida's prohibition on Chinese land purchasing, preventing foreign adversaries from owning farmland or sensitive land near military bases.

Shein and other companies named in the investigation have not yet responded to the Attorney General's claims.

The task force represents Florida's latest effort to eliminate state government reliance on technology that could expose sensitive data to foreign enemies, building on previous initiatives under Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.