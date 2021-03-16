Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida teen sentenced in hack of celebrity Twitter accounts

Suspect sent tweets seeking Bitcoin payments, prosecutors say
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Reporters at the online news site Insider have been told to take a week off from tweeting at work and to keep TweetDeck off their computer screens. The idea of disengaging is to kick away a crutch for the journalists and escape from the echo chamber, said Julie Zeveloff West, Insider's editor-in-chief for the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter icon logo
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:01:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida teen has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in hacking the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls and scamming people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 18-year-old Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked prominent Twitter accounts and sent tweets from the accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin.

Two other men also were charged in the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right