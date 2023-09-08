Florida abortion rights at stake as state Supreme Court hears oral arguments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The fate of abortion rights in Florida will be at stake when the state Supreme Court is expected to take up a challenge to a law banning the procedure in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

That will determine whether an even stricter six-week ban signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis can take effect.

The seven justices are set to hear oral arguments Friday morning in the lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and others.

They claim the Florida Constitution’s privacy clause for more than 40 years has explicitly protected a right to abortion in the state.

State lawyers claim the privacy clause is wrongly applied to abortion.