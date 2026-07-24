Florida spiny lobster mini season 2026: Complete guide to dates, limits, rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's highly anticipated spiny lobster sport season returns next week, spanning July 29-30.

The mini season offers recreational divers and snorkelers a two-day opportunity to harvest these prized crustaceans.

Here's everything you need to know about regulations, bag limits and prohibited areas:

When is Florida Lobster Sport Season 2026?

The Florida spiny lobster sport season 2026 runs Wednesday, July 29 through Thursday, July 30. This annual event occurs on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July each year, welcoming both Florida residents and non-residents.

Daily Bag Limits and Possession Rules

Daily Bag Limits by Location:

Monroe County and Biscayne National Park: 6 lobsters per person per day

Rest of Florida waters: 12 lobsters per person per day

Possession Limits Explained:

On the water: Equal to daily bag limit

Off the water July 29: Equal to daily bag limit (6 or 12 depending on location)

Off the water July 30: Double the daily bag limit (12 or 24 depending on location)

Important: Possession limits are strictly enforced both on and off the water throughout the sport season.

Size Requirements and Measuring Rules

All harvested spiny lobsters must meet Florida's minimum size requirement:

Carapace length: Must exceed 3 inches when measured in water

Measuring device required: Possession and use of an approved measuring device is mandatory at all times

Where to measure: All measurements must be taken while the lobster is still in the water

Night Diving Restrictions

Night diving is prohibited in Monroe County during sport season only. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) defines diving as swimming at or below the water surface. This restriction applies exclusively to Monroe County waters during the July 29-30 sport season.

Prohibited Harvesting Areas

Temporary Closures (Sport Season Only):

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Year-Round Prohibited Areas:

Everglades National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary no-take zones

Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary

Five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park

Planning Your Lobster Diving Trip

The 2026 Florida lobster mini-season attracts thousands of recreational harvesters to popular diving destinations including:

Florida Keys (outside prohibited areas)

Miami-Dade County waters

Broward County reefs

Palm Beach County diving spots

Essential Gear Checklist:

Valid Florida saltwater fishing license

Spiny lobster permit (if required)

Approved measuring gauge

Dive flag and proper safety equipment

Cooler with ice for proper storage

Economic Impact and Conservation

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, spiny lobster mini season generates significant economic activity for coastal communities while supporting conservation efforts. The strict regulations, including size limits and seasonal restrictions, help maintain healthy lobster populations for both recreational and commercial harvesting.

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