Florida Sheriffs Association raises public safety concerns over November homestead exemption vote

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Association says a November ballot measure to increase the homestead exemption could create longer law enforcement response times.

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Florida sheriffs warn tax measure could slow response times

The Florida Sheriffs Association has entered the tax reform debate, raising concerns about a November ballot measure that would increase the homestead exemption and lower tax bills for homeowners.

The association states it has "significant concerns" with the referendum, warning it could potentially "create longer law enforcement response times."

Former Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the association's position carries weight.

"Florida sheriffs are always moderate in their responses they tend to be very supportive of the governor and for them to come out strong in this case opposed to the governor should send a very clear signal," Snyder said.

Budget cuts and public safety

The debate over cutting taxes and its impact on public safety is central to the amendment question facing voters in November. County and city leaders are grappling with how they would manage significant cuts in revenue as homeowners look to Tallahassee for relief from high tax bills.

Snyder said he understands the frustration driving the push for tax relief.

"I understand the individual homeowner and the taxpayer desire to reduce taxes," Snyder said.

But he warned the savings may come with hidden costs.

"But what they will be doing is instead of paying for services out of their left pocket they'll pay for it out of their right pocket," Snyder said, explaining how sheriffs' offices and fire departments would look to other taxes and fees to make up the difference.

A sheriff who managed the math

Snyder served as Martin County sheriff for 12 years and managed the department's budgets throughout that time.

"I will tell you we looked at every single nickle and you shave a little off the edges but when 80 percent of your budget is personnel services unless you let deputies go, or firefighters go, you really can't do all that much with the budget," Snyder said.

WPTV

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