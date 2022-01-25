Watch
Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

Lauren Book sponsors bill to toughen Florida laws
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 25, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, often tells the story about how she was sexually abused as a child for years by her nanny.

She channeled the pain into a lifetime of helping other abuse survivors. Now she's been victimized again, and she's taking action as only a legislator can.

Book told The Associated Press that a teenager tried to extort her months ago by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her.

She learned that the images had been bought and traded online for a decade. So now she's sponsoring a bill to toughen Florida laws in hopes of preventing other victims.

It will get its first hearing Tuesday.

