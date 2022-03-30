Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida secures $860M from CVS, others to settle opioid case

Teva Pharmaceuticals will provide about $84M of its Narcan nasal spray
CVS Pharmacy
Associated Press
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)<br/><br/>
This is a CVS Pharmacy in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. The CVS drug store company and pharmaceutical companies will pay Florida a combined $860 million as part of the settlement of an opioid epidemic case. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday, March 30, 2022, that CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. will pay the state $484 million.
CVS Pharmacy
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 12:24:00-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The CVS drug store company and pharmaceutical companies will pay Florida a combined $860 million as part of the settlement of an opioid epidemic case.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. will pay the state $484 million.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $195 million and Allergan PLC more than $134 million.

In addition, Tevan will provide to Florida about $84 million of its Narcan nasal spray used to treat overdose victims.

Another company, Endo Health Solutions, is also settling for $65 million, Moody said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News