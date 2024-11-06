Florida Republican Rick Scott wins a second term in the U.S. Senate

NAPLES, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win a second term Tuesday, and he will now look toward running for Senate leadership.

Scott hopes to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is retiring as the GOP leader. His win in Florida reaffirmed the strength of the Republican Party in the state despite ballot measures on abortion rights and recreational marijuana legalization that Democrats hoped would drive up turnout.

Scott needed a recount to win his first Senate election, but that was when Democrats had an advantage in voter registration. This year, Republicans now outnumber Democrats by about a million voters, and Scott’s victory came two years after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won in landslides.

Four in 10 Florida voters said the economy and jobs is the top issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 110,000 voters nationally, including more than 4,700 voters in Florida. About 2 in 10 Florida voters said immigration is the most pressing issue, and about 1 in 10 named abortion.

Despite Florida being considered more solidly conservative, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee insisted that Scott was vulnerable. But national Democrats were slow to invest in Florida, one of the most expensive states to buy campaign ads.

Mucarsel-Powell was the first Ecuadorian American and South American-born congressional member when she was elected in 2018, but she lost her reelection bid in 2020 to U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. She ran her campaign focused on abortion rights, gun safety and Latin American policy.

Scott won despite some dents on his political resume, including failing to earn a GOP majority two years ago after leading the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Scott also failed to upend McConnell from Senate leadership in a 37-10 vote.

For months, Scott criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration and the national debt. He also criticized the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Scott often met with Jewish leaders to discuss support for Israel. He also campaigned for former President Donald Trump.