Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study

Florida was ranked as one of the least patriotic states in a new WalletHub study.

In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, the personal finance company compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism.

The indicators include veterans per capita, average number of military enlistees and percentage of adult residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

All 13 indicators fell into one of two categories, military engagement and civic engagement, according to WalletHub.

Each state received a grade for every indicator based on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the highest score. Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was then used to calculate each state’s overall score to compile their ranking from most to least patriotic.

Florida was ranked 47 in the "Most Patriotic States" study, just ahead of Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas.

Each state could have a top score for an individual category but come in low on the list of most patriotic states. For example, New Jersey ranked number 1 for the most adults to vote during the 2020 presidential election, but came in at 38 for most overall patriotic state.

Florida ranked 19th in military engagement, but 49th in civic engagement.

The report says on average, “blue” states, or those that tend to vote in support of the Democratic party, were more patriotic than “red” states, but not by much.

Blue states ranked on average at 24.92 and red states at 26.08.

