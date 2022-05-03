Florida politicians react to Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

While it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter, politicians have flocked to Twitter to share their opinion.

Unsurprisingly, the opinions of Florida politicians are split by party.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted several times Monday night and into Tuesday morning. First, Rubio joined Sen. Rick Scott in taking issue with the draft being leaked. At this point, it is unknown how the draft was leaked.

The Supreme Court’s confidential deliberation process is sacred & protects it from political interference. This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court. It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack. https://t.co/S5eMGO0dxd — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 3, 2022

The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion https://t.co/9W6jKCZQQt — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 3, 2022

When Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested the U.S. Senate end the filibuster to vote on abortion rights, Rubio chimed in on Twitter again.

Translation:



Let’s change the rules of the Senate to pass a federal law legalizing the killing of unborn children right up to the day of delivery https://t.co/0moVqUVyMC — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 3, 2022

In his own classic fashion, Rubio also tweeted a Bible verse seemingly aimed at abortion.

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you



Jeremiah 1:5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 3, 2022

Rubio's opponent for Florida's Senate seat, Val Demings posted that the "attack on women’s rights is stronger than ever." She also highlighted that the U.S. House of Representatives have already passed a bill to codify Roe v Wade into law.

But I tell you the truth, we refuse to go back.



The House has already passed legislation to codify Roe in federal law and protect America's women.



This is all on the Senate. They must act now to protect a woman’s right to make her own decisions. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 3, 2022

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat who represents Florida's 21st district, said, "if this rumor is true, this is devastating news for our country." She later added that this opinions would "allow politicians to take control over an individual’s reproductive freedom."

This draft #SCOTUS opinion would allow politicians to take control over an individual’s reproductive freedom & deny them access to health care—it’s horrendous.



The decision of whether & when to become a parent should be made by the person who is pregnant, not anyone else. — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) May 3, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to comment, but his opponents have already taken to Twitter.

Charlie Christ sought to remind voters that despite labeling himself pro-life in the past, he vetoed an anti-abortion bill when he was a Republican governor.

As your governor I vetoed an anti-abortion bill. And I’ll do it again if need be — because I will always stand with women. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 3, 2022

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said, "I’m going to do everything in my power to protect the women of Florida and preserve freedom over our bodies."