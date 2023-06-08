Florida panther caught on camera peeking into woman's home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Most people who live in the Sunshine State will never see a Florida panther. Experts say there are only about 200 left in the wild.

So, a woman who lives in Collier County made a rare sighting when she saw a panther looking through her sliding glass doors and recorded a video of it.

Vendela Harold of Golden Gate Estates said she and her family just moved to Florida a month ago.

WBBH via NBC News Channel Vendela Harold speaks about the tense moments of spotting the panther looking into her home.

Harold said she felt like something was staring at her — and there was!

"He did not look very cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack," Harold said. "If I would have been outside, I would've been scared for my life."

An expert at Florida Gulf Coast University said panthers don't pose much of a threat to humans but pets could be a different story.

The biologist also said it's rare to see a Florida panther so close to a resident's home.