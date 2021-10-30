Florida mom's adults-only web page gets her banned from kids' school

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother of two in central Florida has been banned from her children's elementary school.

She was told she's no longer welcome to volunteer there after another parent paid their way onto her page on an adults-only website featuring explicit photos and video.

WKMG/CNN Newsource Victoria Triece holds a news conference with her attorney on Oct. 28, 2021, to announce the lawsuit against Orange County (Fla.) Public Schools.

Victoria Triece, 30, makes her living posting images of herself on the subscription site. Now school officials say she can't have contact with children at Sand Lake Elementary.

Her lawyers said they're preparing to sue the Orange County school district for $1 million for embarrassing her while barring her from the school where she's volunteered for five years.