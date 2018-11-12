Florida mom, son drift miles out in Gulf in Mexico on giant swan float

(WFLA/NBC) - A Florida mother and son are issuing a dire warning after they floated miles from shore on a giant inflatable swan.

It happened Oct. 21 when Tara Myers and her young son hopped on a the toy swan in the Gulf of Mexico.

Myers said the water appeared calm and there was little wind.

So, when she and her son, Brennan, climbed aboard the enormous swan float, they were surprised at how quickly they were carried from shore.

She tried to paddle them back to land, but quickly tired.

Fortunately, beachgoers noticed the float adrift and called 911.

A rescue boat arrived quickly and rescued the mom and son.

Her warning to other parents: Think twice before launching a large raft in the ocean.

"I have never been more scared in my entire life. I was not sure if we were going to keep drifting because land just keep getting farther and farther and farther away," said Myers.

