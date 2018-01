A Florida man won more than $1 million on a slot machine at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

Lyle of Orlando was vacationing with his girlfriend when he won $1,033,339 while playing "The Simpsons" slot machine. Lyle and his girlfriend had played for 20 minutes before hitting the jackpot by getting all Homer Simpsons in a line.

Just last month, The Cosmopolitan paid out more than $400,000 on a Wheel of Fortune hit to a guest celebrating his 21st birthday.