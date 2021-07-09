Florida man finds $1 million Powerball ticket while cleaning his house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story will give you an extra incentive to clean your home this weekend.

Florida Lottery officials said this week that a Jacksonville man took some time during the July Fourth weekend to spruce up his house.

While 54-year-old Kenneth Morgan was checking a drawer, he made a pleasant discovery.

Kenneth Morgan had an explosive 4th of July after finding a $1 million winning POWERBALL ticket while cleaning his house! Congratulations Kenneth! 🎇🎇🎇https://t.co/3CW9L6aZzX pic.twitter.com/QnGvTGTARe — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 7, 2021

"I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the POWERBALL ticket in a drawer," Morgan told the Florida Lottery. "I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner. I'm still in shock!"

His winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Morgan purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida man didn't say how he plans to spend his big winnings but his summer just got a little more relaxing.