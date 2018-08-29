Florida man convicted of killing dog over spilled drink, bit finger

Associated Press
9:01 AM, Aug 29, 2018

Bradenton police say 30-year-old Jeffery C. Hall Jr. was disciplining his then-girlfriend's 10-month-old pit bull puppy Toby for knocking over a drink in October 2017 when Toby reportedly bit Hall on the finger. Hall then beat Toby to death.

Manatee County Jail

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A man has been convicted of beating his then-girlfriend's 10-month-old pit bull puppy to death when it knocked over a drink and bit his finger.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Jeffery C. Hall Jr. is convicted of aggravated animal cruelty. Bradenton police say Hall was disciplining 10-month-old Toby for knocking over a drink in October 2017 when Toby reportedly bit Hall on the finger. Hall then beat Toby to death.

The Bradenton Herald reports police began investigating Toby's death when a veterinarian reported suspected abuse. Toby's autopsy showed "injuries consistent with being beat with a fist, kicked or stomped and hit with an unknown object." Toby also had a collapsed lung and ruptured liver.

Hall faces up to a year in jail when sentenced on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top