Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins tackling his new role with 'a violence of action'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just weeks after being sworn in, Florida's new lieutenant governor is wasting no time laying out his priorities — and even signaling he may want the state’s top job in 2026.

Moving Fast With "Violence of Action"

Three weeks into the role, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins says he intends to use the remaining time in Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term to make a big impact.

"I am not here to do business as usual," Collins told E.W. Scripps Florida Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders in an interview this week. "I've got, what, 18 months, a year and a half, somewhere in there to get things done. If we're to get dressed up, let's get something done. We’re going to move with — in a military term — a violence of action. We're going to move with a purpose that's not been seen."

The retired Green Beret and former state senator says his top priorities include securing property tax reform, backing law enforcement and first responders, cracking down on immigration violations, and reviving elements of Trump-era health policy.

"I'm interested in some of these things with the MAGA movement," Collins added. "If we want to build a strong nation, well, it goes to fundamental things. We've got to get kids moving. We have to make sure they understand what they're eating."

High-Profile Flight to California

One of Collins' first major public acts came in August, when he flew to California to personally escort back an undocumented truck driver accused in a deadly St. Lucie crash on Florida's Turnpike. The move grabbed national attention and sparked controversy.

Critics, including fellow Republican state Rep. Alex Andrade of Pensacola, blasted the trip as political theater.

"This is probably the most transparent and embarrassing example of taxpayer-funded political grandstanding," Andrade said.

Collins dismissed the criticism.

"I was a Green Beret. Being on the ground and leading from the front matters," he said. "I would fully expect that you'll probably see more things like that. I would fully expect that I’ll be on the ground for multiple things. That type of leadership matters."

Testing the Waters for 2026

Collins also acknowledged he's exploring a run for governor in 2026.

"Are we looking into the gubernatorial run? Yeah, we are looking into it," he said. "Am I afraid to step up and lead? No. Are we at that point yet? Not yet, but not afraid to fight."

If he jumps in, Collins would face stiff competition in the GOP primary. Former House Speaker Paul Renner recently announced his campaign, and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds — widely viewed as the Republican frontrunner — has already secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"Look, I know Byron. I have nothing against him as a person," Collins said. "But the reason I'm exploring this is because I think people need choices. I'm pretty sure in 1776 we had this little thing that we don't do kings here, like we are the OG 'No Kings Day’ here. And frankly, that matters."

Likely to Have DeSantis' Backing

If Collins decides to run, he would almost certainly benefit from DeSantis' support. Collins credited the governor with allowing him to "lead from the front" and said the two are aligned on key issues.

Still, the new lieutenant governor emphasized that his motivation for politics isn't ambition alone but a sense of duty.

"I may not be the world's best at anything, and I'm OK with that, but I refuse to fail as a dad. I refuse to fail as a husband," he said. "And I will leave this place, this state, this nation, better than I got it. And if that means I have to enter into politics despite my own natural proclivities, well then, we're here. And if you're in it, you're in it to win it."

Democrats Waiting in the Wings

On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is currently the only major declared candidate. Former Rep. Al Lawson is said to be considering a bid, but Jolly — a former Republican — has urged Democrats to unify early if they hope to mount a competitive challenge in 2026.