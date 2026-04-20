Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins denies campaign exit rumors and launches new attacks on GOP rival Byron Donalds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins sought Monday to turn rumors about the viability of his campaign into a show of defiance, insisting at a St. Petersburg press conference that he is staying in the Republican governor’s race. He announced his team was launching a seven-figure media buy, then sharpened his attacks on front-runner Byron Donalds.

“Rest assured, whoever started the rumor, I think I've handled that very clearly, and I'll stand on my last statement,” said Collins. “We are not suspending our campaign.”

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Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins denies exit rumors, attacks Byron Donalds

The Lt. Gov. went on to use the event to rebut speculation that he might exit as he trails badly in early polling and fundraising. He also said the race should be judged less by who is leading the primary and more by who can win a general election in November.

Collins’ campaign paired the event with a 13-page opposition research packet aimed at Donalds, raising questions about the congressman’s stock-trading disclosures, past criminal-history issues and voting record in Congress. Collins argued that nominating Donalds would create unnecessary risk for Republicans in a year when Democrats believe they have an opening.

“This race is not about just who can win the primary, who has the most money or the most endorsements,” said Collins. “It's about who can win the general election.”

The challenge for Collins is that Donalds remains the clear public leader in the GOP primary. An Emerson College Polling survey released this month found Donalds at 46% support among likely Republican primary voters, with Collins at 4% and 39% undecided. The same survey found Donalds leading Democrat David Jolly 44% to 39% in a hypothetical general-election matchup.

Donalds has also built a commanding financial advantage. His campaign announced earlier this month that it had raised $22 million in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing his status as the best-funded Republican in the race. Donalds entered the contest with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, a major advantage in a Florida GOP primary.

Donalds' campaign dismissed Collins’ move as the behavior of a struggling opponent. In a statement, Monday, spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said, “Failing campaigns stop talking about issues and start attacking the frontrunner,” and said Donalds remains focused on public safety, affordability and “Defending the Florida Dream.”

The Democratic side is watching the GOP clash closely. After Collins’ press conference, Jolly said Republicans were having “a hard family conversation right now” and said he would welcome a November matchup against whoever emerges from the primary.